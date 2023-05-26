Lay new railway line without troubling people: Nama Nageswara Rao tells officials

Khammam: MP and Disha committee chairman Nama Nageswara Rao asked the Railway officials to construct Papatpalli to Miryalaguda new railway line without harming Khammam district people and farmers.

Addressing Disha meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, he said due to new Miryalaguda railway line alignment people of 12 Gram Panchayats in Khammam rural, Mudigonda and Nelakondapalli mandals in district would suffered a lot and the alignment should be taken without creating problem to them. He said people representatives of these villages met him and explained about the problems. He said he wrote letters to the Railway Minister and other officials and asked them to take appropriate steps to resolve the issue.

He further added that he urged the Union Minister of Railways that if possible to construct the new railway line without touching Khammam district as hundreds of small and marginal farmers would lose their fertile lands and properties too.

Informing other developments Nama Nageswara Rao said laying new roads and bypass proposals have been sent to the Union government with estimation of Rs 2,114 crore in the district.

He said with his efforts Khammam to Kuravi national high was sanctioned with Rs 124.80 crore and works are going on brisk pace. He said he is putting efforts to keep Khammam district on top in the state with best Industrial Policy. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, ZP Chariman Lingala Kamalaraj, Wyra MLA L Ramulunaik and other officials participated.