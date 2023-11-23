LB Nagar BJP candidate Sama Rangareddy campaigns in Mansoorabad

During the campaign in Mansoorabad and Kothapet divisions, Sama Rangareddy, along with corporators Koppula Narsimhmareddy and Naikoti Pawan Kumar, interacted with the residents and requested their votes. The campaign started at Mansoorabad Pond where they met walkers and discussed their plans and promises for the upcoming elections.

Later, they visited various colonies in Kothapet division including Bharatnagar, Shivammanagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and others, to connect with the people and understand their issues and concerns.

Notable BJP leaders such as Mansoorabad division's Nampalli Rameshwar and Kadari Yadagiriadav, as well as Kothapet division's Rajesh, Rajunayak, Shivajinayak, Swamy, Srikanth, Balu, Malleshyadav, Ravinayak, Korlapalli Swamy, Ambala Mallesh, Madhugoud, Sundaranarayana, and Geeta were present during these campaign programs.

Sama Rangareddy and other participants actively engaged with the local leaders and residents, aiming to gain their support and votes for the elections.