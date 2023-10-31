LB Nagar BRS candidates meets walkers association in Mansoorabad division

In the context of the assembly elections today, LB Nagar Barasa candidate and Member of Parliament Mr. Devi Reddy Sudhir Reddy met with the members of Pedda Cheruvu Nandu Walkers and the surrounding colonies in Mansoorabad Division On this occasion, the members of the Walkers Association said that you will definitely have the support of our Walkers members.

They promised that we will win the next election with a huge majority. After that Sudheer Reddy Garu said that I thank you for your support He said that this pond will be beautified in every way.

He reminded that we have constructed the yoga shed here at present. He said that LB Nagar constituency is at the forefront in all aspects of development. There are still some problemsHe said that they will also be prepared in the order of priority.

He asked them to vote for the car symbol in the next election and provide support for the development of the constituency. He said that KCR's government will come to power once againFormer corporator of Mansoorabad division Koppula Vithal Reddy, Iswaramma Yadav, presidents of the division Jakkidi Mallareddy, female president Kosanam Dhanalakshmi Venkat Reddy, former presidents Tanguturi Nagaraju, Jagadish Yadav and members of Walkers and others participated in this program.