Leaders call for unity among BCs for stronger representation

Hyderabad: Senior BC leaders, including MP Eatala Rajender and former IAS officer Chiranjeevi, voiced strong concerns over the weakening of social consciousness in Telangana, questioning why a community that once fought fiercely for justice is now losing its strength.

Speaking at a protest programme at Indira Park, they highlighted the neglect of Backward Classes (BCs) and demanded greater political and social empowerment.

Eatala Rajender lamented that despite their large population, BCs remain marginalised in governance. He stressed the need for unity among BCs to mobilise society and push for their rightful share. “We are only asking for what belongs to us, not what belongs to others,” he said, adding that BC movements should not merely serve to replace one leader with another but must achieve lasting goals.

He called for the establishment of a dedicated BC ministry at the Centre and legislative reservations to ensure representation.

Chiranjeevi criticised successive governments for failing to deliver on promises made to BCs. He noted that while corporations were created and budgets announced, funds were never spent, leaving BC communities deceived. “We celebrated with flowers and milk when corporations were announced, but not a single rupee was spent for our welfare,” he said. Speakers condemned recent incidents such as the demolition of poor families’ homes in Khammam and Gajularamaram, describing them as attacks on the marginalised. They argued that while the government ignores encroachments by the powerful, it targets the poor with bulldozers.

The leaders also accused the Congress government of failing to implement its six guarantees, pointing out that welfare schemes require additional funds that have not been mobilised. They criticised the handling of public lands, alleging that thousands of crores worth of property have been lost to private interests instead of being used for education and welfare.

The meeting called for renewed BC unity, stronger social movements, and a commitment to fight for justice and equality in Telangana. Leaders pledged continued support to BC struggles, emphasising that only collective action can bring real change.