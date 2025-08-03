Leaders don’t take personal decisions in BJP: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that the BJP does not operate on personal decisions.

Referring to reports in a section of the media, he emphasised that the party leadership is responsible for determining who takes on specific responsibilities. “We will never push for our own decisions regarding positions within the party,” he remarked.

“The BJP is a disciplined party, and we will always obey the leadership’s directives. Our duty as workers and leaders is to implement the decisions made by the party leadership.”

Sanjay made these comments during the Kisan Samman Nidhi and bicycle distribution program in Choppadandi, Karimnagar district, on Sunday.

Regarding rumours that he would be relieved of his ministerial position. Sanjay further clarified, “There are no personal decisions in the BJP. The leadership carefully considers who should be assigned each responsibility. We do not engage in a fight for the positions.

We do not go to the party to express a desire for a specific position.

It is important to note that we will not impose our individual preferences on the leadership.”

He added, “Please do not propagate false news. Contrary to the Congress and BRS, the BJP operates differently. Our decisions are made collectively. It is our responsibility as dedicated leaders to implement them.”