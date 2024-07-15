Learning the ropes from his mother

Hyderabad: Coming from a family of politicians, Bandari Lakshma Reddy’s choice as the MLA candidate from a key constituency like Uppal during 2023 Assembly polls had raised many eyebrows as the BRS leadership announced his name. The sitting MLA, Bethi Subhas Reddy, was replaced with him leaving everyone baffled, including pollsters who did not expect this from BRS. But the leader proved his mettle and did not let down the party high command, even as the pink party was trounced, this time in the Assembly polls.

Lakshma Reddy proved his critics wrong and was able to get more than 1.32 lakh votes and with a voter percentage of 48.33, reducing the nearest rival M Parmeshwar Reddy of Congress to just over 83,000 votes. The MLA had a margin of more than 49,000 votes, which was more than what his predecessor Subhas Reddy had got in 2018. His win in the election is also credited to his philanthropic activities.

Lakshma Reddy has founded the BLR Trust and has played an important role in spearheading impactful initiatives aimed at addressing various societal needs. Raised in Mallapur village in Uppal mandal, Lakshma Reddy after completing his education embarked on a professional career as a Civil contractor. His mother, Bandari Lakshmamma, was an inspiration for him in taking up politics. She made significant contributions to public service as a ward member in the Uppal Gram Panchayat. As a ward member, she represented the local community’s interests and addressed their needs within the Gram Panchayat.Lakshma Reddy began his political career with the Congress before joining the BRS after the formation of Telangana. Coming from a family of ardent Congress supporters, his initial political affiliations reflected the influence and legacy of his family members who have long been associated with the Congress party. He also served as the joint convenor of the Kisan Cell at the AP Congress Committee (in unified AP) and also as secretary in the TPCC later before joining the BRS. He first contested in 2014 on Congress ticket from Uppal Assembly constituency.