Lecturer attempts suicide in front of junior college in Hyderabad

A lecturer attempted suicide here in front of a junior college under Chaitanyapuri police station limits in Hyderabad. Locals foiled his suicide bid and alerted the police who shifted the lecturer to police station.

D Harinath, a Zoology lecturer said that he has been working as lecturer for the past 25 years and has been living a hard life for the last 10 months after the colleges had been closed due to the pandemic. Harinath said that he was unable to provide food and shelter to his family members since there is no payment due to the closure of college.

He said that the college dean refused to take him when the colleges were re-opened and alleged harassment from the dean. Harinath said that the dean also refused to let him go to management to raise his complaints.

The police pacified the lecturer and assured him to provide justice.