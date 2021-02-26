Left parties back traders’ Bharat Bandh today

Bagh Linganpally: The State units of CPM and CPI on Thursday announced support to the Bharat bandh on February 26 called by the All-India traders organisations to protest against levy of Centre's taxes which burden both traders and people.

Announcing the decision, CPM State secretary TammineniVeerabhadram in a statement accused the Centre of resorting to 'loot' by imposing taxes and GST on fuel. He called upon people to back the bandh, as they were severely affected by the government levies.

The CPM leader accused the Narendra Modi government of lifting control on prices and increasing the rates of petrol, diesel and LPG 'to enable companies like Reliance earn profits'.

He pointed out that despite a warning by the RBI that it would lead to inflation if the Centre did not reduce the taxes on fuel and would impact the manufacturing and production sectors the BJP-led government was indifferent.

Veerabhadram charged the Central and the State governments with 'looting' by increasing fuel prices seven times in a month and levying 60 per cent and 58 per cent taxes on petrol and diesel respectively.

"Following this increase, the prices of essential commodities went up causing severe hardship to people," he said and referred to hike in LPG rates three times in 15 days, taking a cylinder price to Rs822. At the same time, he said, the Centre has limited LPG consumer subsidy to Rs40.

He alleged that in the name of liberalised GST and increased slab rates the government was collecting higher taxes severely impacting traders and industries. This resulted in closure of industries and job losses to crores of people.

The CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy in a statement charged the Narendra Modi government with filling its coffers by levying GST on all services and by excluding petrol from its purview. The higher taxes on fuel were burdening people, he said.

Reddy alleged that the Centre was 'looting' people by collecting 36 per cent taxes on fuel when petrol was available at international level for Rs.32 a litre. This, he said, was resulting in the sale of fuel three times the rate and impacting the prices of essential commodities.

Reddy warned of intensifying the party agitation, along with people, if the government did not reduce the oil prices. He also criticised the Centre for working with the 'sole motive of selling PSUs'. While accusing Modi of 'doing business in the name of corporate companies.'