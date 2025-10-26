Lenders lock up family for huge gambling dues

Aler (Nalgonda): A shocking incident came to light in Aler town when a family, facing severe financial distress due to gambling losses in a Goa casino, was allegedly locked inside their house by moneylenders demanding repayment.

The ordeal began when a local man, who had fallen into debt after losing lakhs in gambling, was repeatedly harassed by lenders charging exorbitant interest rates. When he could not repay the amount, the harassment escalated into physical confinement.

According to police reports and the victim’s statement, Birru Lakshmipathi, a resident of BC Colony in Aler, runs a small water plant to support his wife, Bhagyalakshmi, and two sons. His modest income was their only means of livelihood.

A few months ago, some acquaintances lured Lakshmipathi into playing casino gambling in Goa, promising easy profits worth lakhs. A man named Mallesh frequently took groups, including Lakshmipathi, to Goa every 15–30 days to play at casinos.

To fund the gambling, another individual named Dadige Ramesh began lending Lakshmipathi money at extremely high interest rates — charging Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 interest per lakh. Over the past six months, Lakshmipathi borrowed around Rs 13 lakh from Ramesh, mortgaging his 200-square-yard residential plot as collateral. He also borrowed an additional Rs 17 lakh from other lenders, bringing his total debt to approximately Rs 30 lakh.

Initially, Lakshmipathi won small amounts at the casino, but soon suffered heavy losses. Unable to recover financially, he was left with massive debts. When he failed to repay, Ramesh and other moneylenders began pressuring him aggressively. Despite his pleas for a six-month extension, they refused. Ramesh demanded that the mortgaged plot be transferred to his name immediately, while others insisted he sell his house to clear the loans. The harassment intensified, causing immense stress to the family.

Two months ago, Lakshmipathi claimed that the lenders even seized his auto-rickshaw without permission. Though he complained to the police, no action was taken. Matters escalated on Saturday morning when Ramesh allegedly locked Lakshmipathi and his family inside their house from the outside. Panicked, Lakshmipathi called the police emergency helpline (100). Responding quickly, Aler police arrived, broke open the lock, and rescued the family.

Later, Lakshmipathi and his wife lodged a formal complaint at the Aler police station, alleging that Ramesh and other lenders were threatening their lives. They requested police protection and additional time to repay the loans. Tearfully, the couple said that if anything happens to their family, Ramesh and the moneylenders would be entirely responsible. Lakshmipathi, who also suffers from heart problems, pleaded for justice and relief from harassment.

The police have registered a case based on the family’s complaint and confirmed that an investigation is underway into the illegal money lending and intimidation incident.