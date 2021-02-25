Leopard creates panic in Vikarabad, kills four goats

A leopard triggered panic among people in a hamlet at Kulkacherla mandal of Vikarabad district. The wild cat is said to have attacked a herd of goats killing four of them in the wee hours on Thursday.

The incident came to the fore in the morning when the villagers noticed the carcass of the goats at a distance away from the animal shed. They informed the shepherd K Lalya and also alerted the forest officials.

The forest officials visited the area and are examining.

In Medak, another Leopard killed two goats at Bogudabhupatipur of Havelighanapur mandal on Thursday. On a receipt of information, the forest officials inspected the area and launched efforts to catch Leopard.