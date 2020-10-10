Leopard kills calf in Hyderabad

A wild animal suspected to be of leopard killed a calf at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Friday night. The incident came to light when the cattle owner found a dead calf near his cattle shed and informed the police.

The police along with the forest department officials inspected the area and asked the people to be cautious and not to wander around during the night. It is learned that the animal is on the prowl at Rice Research Centre in Rajendranagar.

The leopard has also created panic among the residents of Rajendranagar in August. On August 26, the leopard attacked cows and a half-eaten body of a calf was found later.

After the incident, the forest officials set up ten cameras in the area but no trace of the animal has been found. However, two months after the incident, the leopard left the residents in panic again by attacking the cattle.