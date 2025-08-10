Let’s move for women’s rights and social rights”: STFI Women’s Conference Resolution

Hyderabad/Kolkata: On the second day of the STFI Silver Jubilee Conference, a women’s conference was held under the chairmanship of STFI national leader Badarunnisa on Saturday. Former Rajya Sabha member and AIDWA national leader Malini Bhattacharya, who attended the conference as the chief guest, said that women’s rights are of social importance and there is a need for a nationwide movement to protect women’s rights. Rapes and murders of women and girls are rampant across the country. He said that the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Car Medical College in Kolkata last year indicates a series of attacks on women, and that even after exactly one year today, the fact that justice has not been done to the family so far is a testament to the government’s negligence.

He said that there is a barbaric ideology in Indian society that terrorises women, confines them to their homes, and makes them constantly dependent on men. Its roots lie in Manu Dharma, and the Brahminical way of thinking that follows it is resurfacing today, which is a danger to the progress of the country and the development of society. He said that Manu Dharma has completely neglected and oppressed women and Shudras in Indian society, and has created caste gaps.

He reminded that leaders worked for women’s rights during the independence movement, and after independence, girls were provided with educational opportunities, and with their help, some women were able to become educated, but currently, attacks on women are happening in all parts of the country, domestic violence against women continues, and despite the enactment of the Domestic Violence Prohibition Act, the law is not being implemented properly due to the negligence of the central and state governments. There is a need to raise a social movement across the country to prevent attacks on women for the implementation of laws.

He said that currently, the labour force of women is decreasing, and there is a serious lag in providing jobs to women. Women working in agriculture, industrial and corporate sectors are getting lower wages than men, and equal pay for equal work should be implemented.

He said that women are participating in all kinds of movements, like labour, peasant movements, employees, and teachers’ movements built across the country. To protest the undemocratic policies of the government, but there is a lag in building a movement for women’s rights, and the need to overcome and move forward has become of utmost importance today. He said that some leaders are commenting on the dresses worn by women and saying that attacks would not happen if women did not go out and work, and that in some countries and regions, it is a sign of their degradation that primary education should be provided to girls for market needs. In this context, teachers should play a key role in building a movement for women’s rights.

STFI national leaders Aruna Kumari, Charulatha, and CH. Durga Bhavani, Shanti Kumari TSUTF Telangana State President Chavaravi, General Secretary K. Venkat, Treasurer T. Lakshma Reddy and women leaders Nagamani, Gnana Manjari, Sharada and others participated.