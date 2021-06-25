Lie down on RDS right canal to close it: BJP

Mahbubnagar: BJP national vice-president DK Aruna vehemently opposed the unilateral attitude of Andhra Pradesh government of illegally diverting Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh through Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) and slammed the Telangana government for remaining as a mute spectator at this.

Speaking at a programme in Jadcherla, DK Aruna demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to direct the irrigation officials to close down the RDS channels immediately and stop the illegal diversion of Krishna water meant for Palamuru region. She also demanded the TRS government and its MLAs to literally sleep on the RDS canal and stop the Andhra Pradesh government from diverting Krishna water through illegal irrigation projects.

Assuring assured that the BJP will totally support the Telangana government in this regard, Aruna criticized that the State government is just standing as a mute spectator with little or no agitation against the illegal theft of Krishna waters belonging to Palamuru people and on top of it, the TRS chief is blaming the Central government for all the failures of the Telangana government. Alleging that instead of fighting with the Andhra Pradesh government for illegal theft of water and for deceiving tactics by enacting drama of cooperation and joint irrigation project, she alleged that the TRS government has miserably failed to read the real nature of Andhra government and now the people of Palamuru are at the receiving end losing their rightful share of water.

Adding further DK Aruna said the TRS chief KCR had used the sentiments of Telangana people to become Chief Minister and today he became a dictator and neither following the constitution not democratic norms.

In the guise of development and irrigation projects, the CM was looting crores of rupees of public money, she alleged.

Referring to the sops announced to Warangal city during his recent visit, the BJP leader alleged that since Huzurabad is close to Warangal, CM KCR was showering promises to Warangal city. If the CM is so sincere and honest, then why he didn't transform all the area and community government hospitals into super specialty hospitals as promised by him? she questioned.

BJP leader Aruna stated that though the Central government had sensitized public and supplied essential medicines and oxygen on time, the State government failed to utilise the same and left the people to their fate. 'Neither the CM nor his son KTR had ever come forward to motivate people to take vaccine. People in rural areas are still left out because they were misinformed about vaccination,' observed the BJP leader.