Life-Saving ‘Helmet Bank’ initiative launched in Malkajgiri

In a unique citizen-friendly enforcement drive, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police has launched an innovative ‘Helmet Bank’ initiative to improve helmet usage among two-wheeler riders. The programme, introduced under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, and spearheaded by DCP Traffic K Rahul Reddy, is designed to encourage responsible riding behaviour while prioritising safety over punitive measures.

As part of the initiative, riders found travelling without helmets are given the option to borrow a helmet free of cost on the spot by submitting basic details. They are required to return the helmet within 24 hours. This immediate compliance mechanism ensures that riders are protected during their journey while also instilling the habit of wearing helmets regularly.

The Helmet Bank is being implemented across key traffic junctions in the Malkajgiri zone. Authorities emphasise that the primary objective is to prevent head injuries, save lives and create lasting behavioural change among riders. By focusing on positive policing, the initiative seeks to build public trust and encourage voluntary adherence to safety norms.

The programme also reinforces the ongoing “Arrive Alive” road safety campaign of the Telangana Police, which stresses that wearing a helmet is essential for every trip, regardless of distance.

The Malkajgiri Traffic Police has appealed to all two-wheeler riders to support this mission by wearing helmets consistently and spreading awareness about the importance of road safety.

Officials believe that this innovative approach will not only reduce accidents but also foster a culture of responsibility and care on the roads.