Light to moderate rains to lash Telangana in next three days

Light to moderate rains to lash Telangana in next three days
The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has said that rains will occur at many places due to the cyclonic circulation in the west-central Bay of Bengal on the coast of Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: After a gap of nearly 15 days, rains to lash Telangana again for next three days. The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rains will occur in many parts of Telangana. The Meteorological Center of Hyderabad has said that rains will occur at many places due to the cyclonic circulation in the west-central Bay of Bengal on the coast of Andhra Pradesh. It has been revealed that the current formed in the Bay of Bengal is continuing steadily.

Ghanpur of Nalgonda district received 71 mm rainfall on Saturday. The Meteorological Center said that Nandan of Yadadri district received 53 mm of rain, Linga of Khammam district received 43 mm, Ravinoothala and Timmaraopet 42 mm and Bodakonda of Rangareddy district received 39 mm of rainfall.

