Lingapur thanda sarpanch quits Cong and joins BJP

Nirmal: In the presence of BJP leader and MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, the Sarpanch, Deputy Sarpanch, and Ward Members of Lingapur Tanda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. Sarpanch Rathod Pratap, Deputy Sarpanch Rathod Veerender, along with Ward Members Ade Anusha Bai, Babu Singh, Ade Amith Ramesh, and Jadhav Radhika Ravinder from Lingapur Tanda of Sarangapur Mandal resigned from the Congress Party on Thursday and joined the BJP in the presence of MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy.

On this occasion, Maheshwar Reddy welcomed them into the party by presenting them with party scarves. He assured that he would make every effort for the development of the village. Mandal leaders Ramshankar Reddy, Narayana, Prakash, Gangareddy, Saheb Rao, Dhavuji Naik, Chenn Rajeswar, Eerla Vijay, along with other leaders and activists, participated in the programme.