Link liquor purchase to Aadhaar

Liquor addiction afflicts all sections, irrespective of age and status. Enjoying government benefits such as rice, pensions, welfare schemes, many are purchasing liquor even at high prices without any hesitation.

It is spoiling their health and ruining their families. Unfortunately, the governments rely heavily on huge taxes accruing in liquor sales, without any concern for public health and social upheavals.

Ultimately, housewives bear the brunt this vice. Linking Aadhaar to liquor purchase will curb consumption by people, if the governments identify and deny them welfare schemes which can go to non-boozers.