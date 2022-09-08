Liquor Scam Case: Raghunandan Rao levels allegations against Kavitha

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Dubbaka Assembly constituency Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday alleged that the ruling TRS party MLC Kavitha went to Tirumala along with prime accused in Delhi Liquor Scam case, Abhishek Rao and Ramachandra Pillai on the birth anniversary of her father, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Raghunandan Rao released photographs of Kavitha along with the two accused in the liquor scam, claiming that Kavitha was one of the directors of companies owned by the accused, Ramachandra Pillai. Referring to the claims of Kavitha, that she did not play any role in the liquor scam, he questioned the TRS MLC as to why she accompanied the two accused to Tirumala if she did not have any role to play in the liquor scam.

On the other hand, Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting an investigation in the liquor scam case by conducting raids at 32 locations across the country. A team of 15 ED officials raided two different locations at Kokapet and Nanakramguda in Hyderabad, the former included the flat of Ramachandra Pillai, besides conducting simultaneous raids in Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Lucknow and Noida.