Liquor shop in Sircilla sells alcohol to man with no mask, fined of Rs 5,000

Even after the Telangana government stressed as 'No mask, no liquor', a liquor shop owner in Sircilla was fined of Rs 5,000 for selling alcohol to a person with no mask. The municipal commmissioner Sammaiah of Sircilla visited Mallikarjuna wines in the town and noticed the shop owner selling liquor to a man who did not wear a mask and fined him of Rs 5,000.





The state government has directed to re-open the liquor shops on certain guidelines that include social distancing between liquor shop owners and customers besides wearing masks. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also warned that action will be taken and liquor sales will be closed.



KCR also directed the people to use towels as face masks in case of unavailability of masks. The government decision of re-opening liquor shops was welcomed by the tipplers in the state who thronged to the shops to buy liquor. They waited for hours in the long queue to get the liquor in spite of the scorching sun on the first day.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday passed orders extending the lockdown till May 29. The release said that people coming out of their homes without masks will be fined of Rs 1,000.