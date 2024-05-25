Liquor Shops to be Closed for 48 Hours in Telangana Due to MLC By-Election Polling

The Election Commission has announced the closure of wine shops and bars for 48 hours in the erstwhile Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam districts.

The closure is in light of the by-election polling for Graduate MLC scheduled to take place on May 27. The State Election Commission has directed the State Excise Department to shut down liquor shops on Monday, May 27, the day when the election results will be announced.



The closure will begin at 4 pm on May 25 and last until 4 pm on May 27. This decision has been made to ensure that the election process is conducted smoothly and without any untoward incidents.

Preparations for the MLC by-election polling in the districts of Warangal, Nalgonda, and Khammam have been completed. Graduates in these districts will have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights on May 27.