Literary feast ahead: 38th Hyderabad book fair begins on December 19

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 38th Hyderabad Book Fair is scheduled to take place from December 19 to 29, 2025, at M H Bhavan, Bagh Lingampally, promising to be a major literary feast for readers and writers.

Organised by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, the event has been a key annual cultural highlight since its inception in 1987. With over 200 participants from across the Telugu states and the rest of India, the fair will feature more than 250 stalls, expected to attract approximately 8 to 10 lakh visitors over the eleven days.

The event will run daily from 1 p m to 9 p m, offering a vital platform for publishers, authors, and readers to engage in literary exchange. Advisers Justice B Subhashan Reddy, Kodandaram, and K Sreeramachandra Murthy, alongside the executive committee, officially released the fair’s logo and reviewed preparations.

They collectively emphasised the fair’s increasing relevance in the digital era and its vital role in fostering reading habits.

Special highlights of the fair will include book release events, interactive sessions such as “The Book That I Read. The Book That Influenced Me,” and various cultural programmes.