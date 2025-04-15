Little Dancer, Big Dream: Avanthika Sri Sets World Record in Kuchipudi

Gadwal: Congratulations to Avanthika Sri – The Little Kuchipudi Star from Mahabubnagar Who Set a World Record

Mahabubnagar, Telangana:

In an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance, Avanthika Sri, a young Kuchipudi dancer from Mahabubnagar, has achieved a rare feat by setting a World Record in the field of Indian classical dance. Her remarkable performance as part of a grand Kuchipudi dance ensemble in Hyderabad has brought immense pride to her family, her district, and the state.

A Record-Breaking Dance Performance

Recently, the Bharat Arts Academy organized a world-class Kuchipudi dance event at Gachibowli, Hyderabad, where 4,218 young dancers performed simultaneously. Among them was little Avanthika Sri, who showcased her impeccable talent with grace and devotion, contributing to what is now recognized as a world record in Indian classical dance.

MP DK Aruna Felicitates the Young Dancer

In recognition of her extraordinary achievement, Member of Parliament DK Aruna personally congratulated Avanthika at her camp office on Tuesday. Avanthika’s family visited the MP, who warmly welcomed them and honored Avanthika with a shawl. MP Aruna praised the young girl’s dedication to classical dance and wished her many more prestigious awards and honors in the future.

A Symbol of Cultural Pride

Avanthika Sri’s journey is a shining example of how talent, when nurtured with discipline and encouragement, can reach great heights—even at a very young age. Her participation in a global record-setting event reflects not only her individual talent but also the richness of Indian cultural heritage.

Inspiration for Future Artists

Avanthika's success story sends a powerful message to children across the country—that age is never a barrier when passion and hard work come together. With continued support from her family, mentors, and the community, Avanthika is set to soar higher in the world of classical dance.

Well done, Avanthika Sri! The world is watching your steps—keep dancing, keep shining!