Liver and gastro medical camp held for poor

Haliya (Nalgonda): HaliyaMarket Chairman Tummalapalli Chandrasekhar Reddy and Nalgonda District Rice Millers Honorary President Chitlipolu Yadagiri lauded the initiative of organising a free medical camp to offer quality healthcare services to underprivileged people in the region. On Sunday, a free ‘Liver and Gastro’ medical camp was jointly organised by Aditya Hospital, Haliya Lions Club, and River NIMS Hospital’s Arki Gastroenterology team.

Inaugurating the camp, the leaders praised the efforts of Haliya Lions Club President Veeramalla Srinivas and Dr. Nulaka Ravindra Reddy for their commitment to community health.

Over 750 people availed medical checkups at the camp, where specialist doctors provided consultations and necessary medical advice. Among them, 43 patients were identified for free surgical procedures by the medical team.