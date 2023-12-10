Lobbying for another six ministerial berths intensifies in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress party, which won the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections is yet allot six more ministers in the cabinet while a total of 15 people are contesting. It is noteworthy that there are those who lost along with those who did not compete at all.

Mainly, Shabbir Ali, Vivek, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Anjankumar Yadav, Sudarshan Reddy, Madhuyashki, Addanki Dayakar, Balunayak are in the list of ministerial hopefuls. However, the administration is planning to allot posts taking into consideration the integration of districts, regions and social groups.

Looking district-wise, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Warangal and Medak districts have got priority in the cabinet. No one got a berth from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts. In this context, the party hopes to give first priority to the respective districts. With this, the leaders of the respective districts started lobbying.

Gaddam brothers from Adilabad, Vivek from Chennuru and Vinodkumar from Bellampally have just started their efforts. However, it is reported that Vinod is clamoring for the post of minister along with Delhi elders. Meanwhile, while Shabbir Ali is trying for the minority quota, Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy and Ella Reddy MLA Madanmohan have also stepped up their efforts.

While Malreddy Rangareddy is likely to get a ministerial position from the joint Rangareddy district, there is a good chance of Feroze Khan getting a cabinet berth in Greater Hyderabad despite the Congress not winning in the minority quota. However, as Shabbir Ali is also in the same quota, there is interest in who will get the ministerial post among them.

Also, the names of Mainampally Hanmantha Rao, Madhuyashki and Anjankumar Yadav are also being considered. If ministerial post has to be given to ST community, it should be given to MLA Balunaik of Devarakonda. All of them are now busy trying to please the leadership as there is a full cabinet expansion in another week.