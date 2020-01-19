Local holiday on January 22 in Telangana

In the view of municipal elections in the state, the National Election Commission issued notices to all the districts to declare January 22 as local holiday.

The holiday is for the government employees where the elections are being held. Meanwhile, the notice also stated to declare holiday for the officers and staff working within the counting centre limits on January 25.

While 55,000 employees will join the election duties, only 380 members filed online application for postal ballet. The election commission has asked the election staff to install T-Poll software.

The municipal elections for 120 municipalities and 10 corporations are going to be held on January 22 while the results will be declared on January 25.