Local operators harass sand lorries from other districts, dub outsiders

Hanumakonda: The Kakatiya Canal bund, opposite Kannimula Ganapathi temple near Hanuman Junction in Mattewada area on Mulugu Road, has reportedly become the centre of a local vs non-local dispute among sand lorry unions. Some local lorry-owners are allegedly stopping sand lorries coming from other districts and labelling them as “non-local.” This has reportedly created tension among sand lorry-owners.

It is alleged that members of the local union have turned the canal bund into a parking base for their lorries and are collecting money illegally in the name of “maintenance.” Even after collecting money and issuing receipts from non-local lorries, they allegedly deliberately delay those lorries until the sand from local union leaders’ lorries is sold.

Lorries coming from Mahadevpur, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Karimnagar districts are reportedly being charged Rs 300-500 per trip under the label of “non-local.” Victims say they have complained several times to officials, but no action has been taken.

Local lorry-owners reportedly have two-ten lorries each; non-local lorries are allegedly forced to wait for hours until local lorries sell all their sand. As a result, non-local lorry-owners sometimes wait the entire day for customers; in some cases the sand remains unsold even after waiting all day.

There are also allegations that local union leaders and some locals are running an illegal token system on Irrigation department land, collecting lakhs. Locals have expressed suspicion about the possible role of Irrigation officials, traffic police and local leaders in this illegal activity.

Meanwhile, locals are angry that hundreds of sand lorries moving daily have badly damaged the canal bund, but Irrigation officials have not taken action. Residents say continuous movement of lorries day and night spreads dust and pollution, causing severe inconvenience. They are concerned that road accidents are increasing.

Non-local lorry-owners say they are transporting sand legally with all required government documents, but they are still being stopped deliberately under the “non-local” label, causing heavy financial losses. Many families dependent on sand business are reportedly falling into debt. Locals and affected lorry-owners are demanding that authorities immediately intervene, resolve the dispute, and take strict action against those illegally using the canal bund as a lorry base.

President, New Kakatiya Sand Lorry Owners’ Association said they have been running the business on the canal bund for 20 years to support their families.

Traffic police and Irrigation officials have asked them not to park lorries on the bund. He stated that they collect Rs 100–₹200 in the name of maintenance to fill potholes formed on the bund due to lorry movement and to pay workers who maintain the area. He denied allegations that Rs 500-1000 is being collected from Mahadevpur lorry-owners. He requested the government to allocate land for lorry parking, as many families depend on the business.

Lorry-owner Vemulapalli Bhaskar said he has been in the business since 2014. In 2022, they suffered heavy losses due to illegal lorries secretly coming from Jammikunta. They met the Warangal Police Commissioner and requested action to stop illegal transportation, after which the movement reportedly stopped. However, since sand quarries opened in Mahadevpur, lorries from there are bringing overloaded sand and selling it at lower prices, creating serious problems for them. Lorries coming from Mahadevpur and Kaleshwaram at night with overloaded sand and selling it at cheaper prices are causing heavy losses to local sand traders.

He alleged that the New Kakatiya Sand Lorry-Owners’ Association at the bund is not following rules which is creating difficulties for local lorry-owners.

He demanded the government intervene immediately and resolve the issue.