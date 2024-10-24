Locals seek permanent fix for sewage overflow

Hyderabad: Sewage overflowing has become a never-ending problem in the northern and central parts of the city. A few locals alleged that due to the lack of integrated drainage networks in several localities, locals are facing hardship. Also, despite raising the issues with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), a permanent solution has not been provided.

Locals noted that recent scattered rains caused waterlogging in several areas, including Padmarao Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Nampally, Red Hills, Neredmet, RK Puram, and Malkajgiri. These localities still rely on an outdated underground drainage system, with pipelines ranging from eight inches to a maximum of one foot, which were laid decades ago. The existing drainage system can no longer handle sewage outflows due to the significant increase in population and households.

Suresh, a resident of Padmarao Nagar, expressed frustration, saying, "Recently, even with a small downpour, our entire lanes became waterlogged because the pipelines are decades old. We've repeatedly urged the Hyderabad Water Board to lay new pipelines, but our requests have gone unheard."

Robin Zaccheus, a resident of Neredmet, shared his concerns, stating, "Every other week, we face sewage overflow issues. Whenever we log a complaint, they only offer a temporary fix, not a permanent solution. The Strategic Nala Development Programme in Malkajgiri has been pending for many years, and most of the pipelines are very old, with no repairs or new installations. Especially during the monsoon, we experience severe sewage problems, and the authorities claim that work will begin after the rains, but nothing ever happens."

Syed Khaled, Secretary of the United Federation of Residents Welfare Association, expressed frustration over the ongoing sewage overflow issues, stating, "These problems have become never-ending. Despite locals complaining to the authorities and urging them to address the issue seriously, no action has been taken. Recently, the HMWSSB launched a 90-day drive, and we hope they will provide a concrete solution and involve members of the Residential Welfare Association to help identify solutions."