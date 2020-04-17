Lockdown hits hard mosambi farmers

Hyderabad: Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Jagadiswar Reddy and Sabita Indra Reddy appealed to the people to extend their support to the farmers facing troubles due to the national lockdown.

The Ministers reviewed the problems faced by the farmers cultivating mausambi in the State here on Thursday. Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said that due to lockdown farmers cultivating mausambi in the State are not able to export their produce to the markets in the northern parts of the country and Bangaluru. Besides, the closer of fresh juice centres has also contributed to the troubles of the farmers.

He said traders from Delhi and Nagapur lift the stocks. However, they are not coming forward this year due to the lockdown.

However, following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Niranjan Reddy said, "Talks were held twice with the farmers and the traders to figure out a solution."

It was also decided to explore how to increase the consumption of mausambi locally.

Given the current scenario, the Minister asked people to donate and distribute mausambi on the auspicious occasion and their birthdays and to extend their support to the farmers in the State.