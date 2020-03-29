Lockdown period declared as paid holiday by Telangana Government

Hyderabad: Telangana Government employees and all outsourcing staff working in different departments and corporations will get their pay for the period of their absence of their duties during the state lockdown imposed as part of the containment of spread of the coronavirus from March second week.

The government issued a circular that the lockdown period will be considered as paid holidays for all the employees working with the government.

The government will pay the whole month salary of March though they did not attend their duties after the closure of entire public and private transportation.

The employees were also exempted from submitting leave and other certificates physically to the Treasury wing in their respective working places to draw the salaries.

The employees have been requested to upload all the required certificates on the official Treasury website online and avoid group gatherings at the official premises in the crisis time.