Lokmanthan-2024 Kicks Off at Shilparamam

Hyderabad : Lokmanthan-2024 festival began today at Shilparamam, a renowned cultural village in Hyderabad, and will run until the 24th of this month. The event, which showcases the vibrant heritage and rich cultural diversity of India, promises to be a grand celebration featuring various exhibitions, performances, and cultural programs.

M. Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana's Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will inaugurate the exhibition and stalls today, which are expected to attract a large number of visitors. These exhibitions will feature a variety of traditional crafts, regional artworks, and handicrafts, as well as stalls representing various cultural and artisanal traditions from across India.

Tomorrow, President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the Lokmanthan-2024 cultural programs at Shilparamam. The event will also include performances by artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, providing a platform for showcasing the country's rich artistic heritage.

Lokmanthan-2024 is a major cultural initiative that aims to highlight the arts, crafts, and traditions of India while fostering a deeper understanding of the country’s diverse cultural expressions. The event is expected to draw large crowds, including tourists, art enthusiasts, and cultural ambassadors from various parts of the nation.