  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Lokmanthan-2024 Kicks Off at Shilparamam

Lokmanthan-2024 Kicks Off at Shilparamam
x
Highlights

Lokmanthan-2024 festival began today at Shilparamam, a renowned cultural village in Hyderabad, and will run until the 24th of this month.

Hyderabad : Lokmanthan-2024 festival began today at Shilparamam, a renowned cultural village in Hyderabad, and will run until the 24th of this month. The event, which showcases the vibrant heritage and rich cultural diversity of India, promises to be a grand celebration featuring various exhibitions, performances, and cultural programs.

M. Venkaiah Naidu and Telangana's Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will inaugurate the exhibition and stalls today, which are expected to attract a large number of visitors. These exhibitions will feature a variety of traditional crafts, regional artworks, and handicrafts, as well as stalls representing various cultural and artisanal traditions from across India.

Tomorrow, President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the Lokmanthan-2024 cultural programs at Shilparamam. The event will also include performances by artists from diverse cultural backgrounds, providing a platform for showcasing the country's rich artistic heritage.

Lokmanthan-2024 is a major cultural initiative that aims to highlight the arts, crafts, and traditions of India while fostering a deeper understanding of the country’s diverse cultural expressions. The event is expected to draw large crowds, including tourists, art enthusiasts, and cultural ambassadors from various parts of the nation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick