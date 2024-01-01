Lord Ram’s akshatas’ distribution from today

Hyderabad: About 2.60 lakh volunteers will distribute Akshats (sacred rice) in 13,000 village panchayats across Telangana from January 1 to 15.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Ravinuthala Sashidhar, who had brought the Askhatas from Ayodhya to Telangana, said the Akshat Puja held at Ram Mandir on November 5 at Ayodhya, as part of the preparation for the Prana Prastishsta of Ram Lalla on January 22. Representatives from each State participated in the Akshat Puja, and the Kalasa (sacred vessel) containing the Akshats have been taken by each to their respective states.

The Askhats will be distributed under the aegis of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJTKT) from January 1 to 15.

For this, about one lakh people are involved in coordinating the entrance exercise. The SRJTKT has given a call to make it a national programme, and the volunteers have been from different organisations. Including members of civil society, women, youth, community organisations, political parties and others from different walks of life in the state.

An elaborate exercise is done in the run-up to the distribution of the Akshats for the past month. Several meetings were held and volunteers participated in them. Every village has about 20 volunteers who will be taking the Akshats and handover to the households. "A replica of Grand Ram Mandir, a handout giving details of what to do on January 22, on the occasion of Prana Prastisha of Ram Lalla, he added.

The Akshat distribution was organised following a call given by the SRJTKT. Lighting the Diyas or earthen lamps marking the occasion of Prana Prastisha signifying the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya Nagari was a general call given, he added.

Every day there will be a review of the distribution of Akshat and steps would be taken if needed to deliver the Akshatas even to the remotest villages of the state, he said.