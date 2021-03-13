Lorry falls into agricultural well in Hyderabad outskirts, 1 injured

A driver was injured after the Sand-laden lorry he was driving accidentally fell into an open well here at Masaniguda village of Shankarpalli town of Rangareddy district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Villagers rushed to the well after learning the incident and pulled out the lorry driver using a rope. He was sent to a private hospital in Patancheru in 108 vehicle after first-aid. The police also were informed who inspected the area. More details are awaited about the incident.