Low turnout in Old city
Hyderabad: Polling in Old City of Hyderabad for the Assembly elections was slow in the first few hours of Thursday morning with near-empty booths and voters entering in twos or threes.
Despite awareness by election authorities, public representatives, candidates and community leaders, people had not turned up.
A voter of Talabkatta, Shaik Samad, along with his wife, went to cast his vote around 9:30 am. He was able to complete the process in less than five minutes on account of the low turnout. “We went to Govt school. There were not more than three or four people. It took us just a couple of minutes,” he said.
