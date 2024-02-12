LS Polls: Adilabad - 22 Congress candidates vie for ticket

Adilabad: The Congress Party high command is facing a tough challenge in finalising its candidate for the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency. As part of the application process, a total of 22 aspirants have applied for Adilabad ST reserved MP segment to Pradesh Election Committee for party ticket.

The State Election Committee has diligently compiled and submitted a comprehensive report to the High Command Screening Committee for further scrutiny. Led by Chairman Harish Chaudhary, the committee, including members Jignesh Mavani and Vishwajit Kadalu, is likely to take a closer look at the names, with a particular focus on officials from Lambada and Adivasi communities.

The Congress party, aspiring to secure power in the central government, is strategically eyeing the Adilabad Lok Sabha segment. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who recently initiated his election campaign from the Indervelli Martyrs Pillar in Adilabad district, is reportedly directing significant attention to the constituency, which comprises seven Assembly constituencies. Notably, the Congress currently holds only one assembly seat in Khanapur. Among the notable aspirants for the party ticket are AICC member Naresh Jadhav, former Khanpur MLA Rekha Nayak, Shyam Naik, who recently faced defeat in the Asifabad constituency, and Jaising Rathod, the director of RIMS. The diverse pool of candidates includes individuals such as Komaram Balu, Utnoor Additional DMHO, Rathod Prakash, IT Department Assistant Commissioner, and Suguna Atram, a government teacher.