LS polls: Cong leaders begin jockeying for nominated posts

Hyderabad: Following the appointment of former MP Sircilla Rajaiah as chairman of the Telangana Finance Commission and PCC campaign convenor Syed Azmatullah Husseni as chairman of the Telangana Wakf Board, remaining aspirants hopeful of getting the remaining nominated posts began hectic lobbying. Many are hopeful of getting the position before the poll notification for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to party sources, there are around 30–40 nominated posts to be filled, but at least about 10–15 positions will be occupied before the Lok Sabha polls notification comes. "Earlier, following the BLA meeting held in L B Stadium, which was attended by Kharge and other top leaders, the decision was deferred. But the party has decided to fill up the key positions, which are considered to be important for the smooth functioning of the respective departments. Hence, Sircilla Rajaiah was appointed. Positions in other important departments would also be filled up shortly at regular intervals in these two to three weeks,” said a former AICC member.

Among the scores of aspirants, front runners include Shiva Sena Reddy, state president of the Telangana Youth Congress; Addanki Dayakar, PCC official spokesperson, Patel Ramesh Reddy, PCC State General Secretary, Kalva Sujatha, PCC official spokesperson; E Anil Kumar, former government whip, party leader, and close aide of CM A Revanth Reddy Faheem Qureshi, amongst others.

It is believed that the existing aspirants who have been with the party for decades are at unease as hordes of leaders from other parties, particularly from BRS, are joining and are expected to join the party. The insecurity amongst the existing leaders grows as new entrants will have a piece of pie, thereby reducing the scope of their fair share of the fruits in the wake of the party getting power in the State. “There remains anxiety as turncoats from other parties may also be given priority in these positions. Over the past two and three years, scores of TDP leaders have also joined the party,” added the leader.

With Azmatullah also donning the mantle of Wakf Board’s chairman other aspirants hopeful of occupying the position of other sections under Minority Welfare are also eager. Syed Nizamuddin, PCC spokesperson, PI Ahmed Nasir, AICC member, Indian Youth Congress election commission anxious about the party’s decision.

While Nizamuddin is a well-known face among transport activists, he also remains active in party activities. President of the TS Cabs and Bus Operators Association (TSCBOA), he recently joined hands with other associations to form a joint action committee representing hundreds of tour and travel operators in the State. While PI Ahmed Nasir, who is the brother of former MLC Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmad, is also renowned amongst the Youth Congress leaders, not only in State but at the national level.