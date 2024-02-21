LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants

Wanaparthy: Poll fever has gripped the combined Palamuru district, as there is a stiff competition among two or three leaders in every party for securing tickets for the two seats in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. Notably, leaders of all parties are experiencing anxiety whether their sitting members would be re-nominated. It is learnt that the top leadership of all parties want to give tickets to only winning candidates. This has resulted in interesting discussions among people. Understandably, this is causing a sense of fear among the two BRS sitting members, as the Congress party has won majority seats in the recent Assembly elections.

Hence, there is a mixed feeling in political circles that the two may miss the bus. Also, as of now not many are showing keen interest to contest.

With former TTD board member and nephew of Mannem Srinivas Reddy entering Congress, many politicos feel that he may not get ticket. In his place, names of former MLAs Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy are being heard in political circles for the Mahabubnagar constituency. Meanwhile, AICC special invitee Vamshi Chand Reddy’s name is said to have been finalised for the ticket. The BJP is said to be examining names of D K Aruna, Jithender Reddy, and Shanta Kumari. The BRS is said to maintaining guarded silence with regard to its candidate.

In case of Nagarkurnool seat MP Ramulu is said to be making efforts favouring his son Bharath. On his part Bharath is said to be eying other parties. There are rumours in hushed tones in political circles that several important leaders of a national party are in touch with him. This amid talk that Ramulu is sure to switch party loyalties. If this happens, the BRS is stated to be searching for new candidate.

Meanwhile, there is also a likelihood that those

leaders who joined other parties with the hope of securing ticket may return to the pink party.