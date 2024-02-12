LS Polls: Mahabubnagar - Tough competition for BJP leaders

Mahabubangar: In a heated contest for the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha seat within the BJP party, prominent figures including DK Aruna, Jitender Reddy, and Shantikumar are vying to impress the party’s high command to secure the coveted position. Originally perceived as a showdown between Aruna, the BJP National Vice President, and Jitender Reddy, former Mahabubnagar MP, the emergence of Shantikumar adds complexity to the race.

According to internal sources of BJP party, it is learnt that if Aruna is given the Rajya Sabha seat and Jitender Reddy be given the Mahabubnagar MP seat it would accommodate both the senior leaders. However, recent developments indicate a shift in dynamics as Aruna vehemently opposes a move to the Rajya Sabha, insisting solely on the Mahabubnagar MP seat.

Jitender Reddy, aided by the Mahabubnagar Development Forum, is leveraging local sentiments to bolster his candidacy. This move could potentially sideline Aruna.

Additionally, the possibility of accommodating Shantikumar, representing the BC community, gains traction, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on OBC representation in Parliament. Local political analysts foresee a competitive scenario, with each candidate presenting compelling arguments for their candidacy. Ultimately, the decision rests with the BJP high command, who will evaluate the candidates’ strengths and electoral prospects.