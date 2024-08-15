L&TMRHL to introduce parking fees at metro stations

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited plans to introduce parking fees at Nagole and Miyapur metro stations. On Wednesday, a trial run was conducted at the Nagole parking facility to test the functionality and efficiency of the various systems.



Starting August 25, parking fees will be applicable at Nagole metro station, and from September 1, they will also apply at Miyapur metro station.

According to L&T Metro Rail officials, the parking facilities will offer organised parking with designated areas for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Amenities will include bio-toilets, 24/7 CCTV surveillance, on-ground security, and convenient payment options via app-based QR codes. Parking fee details are prominently displayed at both locations for passenger convenience.