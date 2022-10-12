LV Prasad Primary Eye Care Centre inaugurated at Koheda

Karimnagar: Koheda MPP Kokkula Keerthi Suresh inaugurated LV Prasad Advanced Primary Eye Care Centre at Koheda mandal headquarters in Husnabad Constituency on Wednesday.

Addressing the event she said that the 8th centre of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) was established in collaboration with Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), India with the cooperation of Health Minister T Harish Rao and Husnabad MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar.

It was very gratifying to start a technologically capable primary eye care centre at Koheda mandal centre. The eye care centre could benefit the people of 27 villages in the mandal and around 60 per cent of the primary eye problems could be treated locally without the need to go to Siddipet or Hyderabad, Keerthi Suresh said. TRS Party State Secretary Karra Srihari inaugurated the various departments of the hospital. Vice MPP Tadukala Rajireddy, Koheda Sarpanch Peryala Navya, PACS Chairman Peryala Devender Rao, TRS leaders Nagaraju Madhusudan Rao, Kokkula Suresh, Standard Chartered Bank, India Sustainability Department Head Karuna Chatia and LVPEI President Dr Prashant Garg were present.