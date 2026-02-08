M Kishan Reddy Praises Modi’s Leadership, Criticises Congress and BRS

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy, speaking at a corner meeting in Indresham Municipality, Sangareddy district, as part of the municipal election campaign, on Saturday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for eliminating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country. He asserted that Pakistan and terrorists now fear India, and that religious riots, once frequent in places like Hyderabad and Sangareddy, have not occurred in the past 12 years under Modi’s governance.

Reddy recalled standing with Hindus during riots in Sangareddy years ago, contrasting that era with today’s stability. He accused Congress of remaining silent when citizens were killed during ISI-backed riots, while under Modi’s leadership, India has retaliated strongly, even pursuing terrorists on Pakistani soil. He emphasised that in 12 years of Modi’s rule, not a single corruption allegation has surfaced, describing the Prime Minister’s governance as rooted in sincerity, ethics, and honesty.

Turning his criticism toward BRS and Congress, Reddy alleged that leaders have engaged in corruption, irregularities, and blackmail, targeting individuals, businessmen, and even the film industry. He said those voting for these parties are endorsing exploitation and land grabbing. He urged voters to elect BJP candidates, promising a government that protects dharma, ensures development, and upholds honesty.

Reddy also warned of the dangers faced by Hindus in Bangladesh, stressing that without Modi’s leadership, India could face similar threats. He pledged that the BJP would directly hear people’s problems, decide solutions transparently, and undertake projects in consultation with citizens.

The campaign event was attended by MLC Anji Reddy, District President Godavari Anji Reddy, and BJP candidates, with Kishan Reddy calling on voters to ensure victory for 18 BJP representatives to secure a future of integrity and progress in Telangana.