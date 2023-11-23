Madhu Yashki participates Girijana Athmeeya Sammelanam, assures support

Madhu Yashki Goud, who is the MLA candidate of the Congress party, addressed various issues. Speaking at Girijana Athmeeya Sammelanam, he mentioned that three corporations, namely the ST Corporation, Sant Sewalal Corporation, and Erukala Corporation, will be established, and a sum of 500 crore rupees will be allocated for them. He also criticized the MLA who allegedly grabbed lands and promised to work towards retrieving them.

Madhu Yashki Goud highlighted the lack of free education from kindergarten to post-graduation, the absence of 12% reservation, and the loss of thousands of jobs. He also mentioned that the Congress party had given 26 lakh acres of waste lands and further criticized the government for their approach towards the Banjara community and urged people not to vote based on money but to be cautious.

The meeting was attended by AICC Adivasi Vice Chairman Bellai Naik, Constituency Incharge Jakkidi Prabhakar Reddy, Campaign Committee Co-Convenor Wazir Prakash Goud, Dhanraj Goud, Venkat Yadav, and others.