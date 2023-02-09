Maganoor-Krishna broad guage railway line inaugurated

Mahabubnagar: The new broad guage railway line between Maganoor-Krishna stations in Narayanapet district was officially inaugurated by Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railways on Wednesday.

As part of the new 274 kilometer Mahabubnagar-Munirabad broad guage railway line project, the Central government had taken up laying of the new railway track between Devarkadra and Krishna stations in the year 2002 onwards. The new railway track which falls under the South Central railway zone was taken up in different phases.

With this, the railway track between Devarkadra and Krishna stations which is about 66 kilometers competed, it has now enabled the rail connectivity between Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Raichur in Karnataka states reducing the distance between these regions drastically.

"With the completion of the total 66 kilometers of new railway track between Devarkadra and Krishna, the works undertaken by the south central railway zone under the Mahabubnagar-Munirabad railway project has come to an end. The remaining project which is fast going on from Raichur to Munirabad is being taken up by the South western railway zone. With the inauguration of the final phase of Maganoor-Krishna railway lines, it will now enable connectivity services between Mahabubnagar to Northern and Southern parts of the country via Krishna Railway junction," informed the South Central Railway General Manager.

As per the latest estimates, the new line project of Mahabubnagar – Munirabad was taken up at a cost of Rs 3,543 crore. This project was sanctioned way back in year 1997. The latest and revised estimated cost by South Central Railway for completion of the works spanning 66 km between Devarakadra - Krishna is Rs 943 crore.

With the completion of this new railway line between Devarkadra and Krishna stations, it will have good connectivity between the people of Karnataka and Telangana and it will enable the development of the under developed regions of Devarkadra, Jaklair, Makthal, Maganoor mandals coming under the Mahbubnagar and Narayanpet districts of Telangana region. With the completion of the section between Devarakadra and Krishna, the line will now become the most accessible route from Hyderabad to many important cities in the southern states like Raichur, Guntakal, Bellary, Hubli and Goa.

Mineral and freight transportation like iron ore and other heavy goods such as cement, steel etc will now be transported through this route as it will reduce the distance of over 100 kilometers between the two states.

This new project will expand the rail connectivity between Hyderabad and the mining belt of Karnataka state and will benefit both passenger and goods movement.

Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the officials of the Construction Department as well as the officials and staff of the Hyderabad Division who played a key role in the successful completion of this major project of the Telangana region.