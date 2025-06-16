Live
Maha dharna tomorrow to oppose Op Kagar
Asifabad: TheCPI (ML) New Democracy District Secretary Md Chand Pasha and CPM District Secretariat Member Kota Srinivas called for a Maha Dharna to be...
Asifabad: TheCPI (ML) New Democracy District Secretary Md Chand Pasha and CPM District Secretariat Member Kota Srinivas called for a Maha Dharna to be held at Indira Park in Hyderabad on June 17 demanding an immediate stop to Operation Kagar. The leaders demanded government to hold peace talks with the Maoists. Posters related to the dharna were unveiled at Ambedkar Square in Asifabad district centre on Sunday.
On this occasion, Pasha and Srinivas strongly opposed the killing of tribals and Maoists by Central Paramilitary Armed Forces along with the Saida Police in Dandakaranyam.
“More than 540 people have already been killed in the past year. This is in violation of the Constitution and laws. They are taking the law into their own hands by announcing a deadline of eliminating Naxalites from the country,” he said.
He questioned why the Modi government, which is ready to hold peace talks with Pakistan, is not holding peace talks with the Maoists who are continuing their struggle despite having different political views.
Both leaders called for a large number of people to participate in the Maha Dharna. Also present in the programme were CITU District President Jadhav Rajender, PDSU District General Secretary Jagajampula Tirupati, and others.