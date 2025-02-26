Maha Shivaratri festivities in full swing

Gadwal: On the eve of Maha Shivaratri, temples across the district were beautifully decorated, creating a divine and spiritual atmosphere. The renowned Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur, along with several other Shiva temples in the region, have been adorned magnificently in preparation for the grand celebrations.

Special abhishekams are all set to commence at dawn. Devotees will begin their day early in the morning by performing various ritualistic sacred bathing ceremonies to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Among the major rituals to be observed are Panchamrita Abhishekam (offering a sacred mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar); Bhasma Abhishekam (offering of holy ash); Rudrabhishekam (chanting of Rudra mantras while offering sacred water); and Annabhishekam (offering of rice to the deity).

Devotees will take vows of fasting and night-long vigil (Jaagaram), engaging in continuous chanting of Lord Shiva’s name throughout the night. The most significant moment of Maha Shivaratri, the Lingodbhava time, occurs at midnight, marking the divine manifestation of Lord Shiva. At this sacred hour, special Shiva Kalyanam (celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati) will be performed in various temples across the district. This is considered a highly auspicious event, believed to bless devotees with peace, prosperity, and well-being.

On the following morning, devotees will offer special Naivedyam (food offerings) to Lord Shiva, which typically includes items that are believed to be his favorites. After this, they will break their fast by consuming the Prasadam (holy offering).

Several temples have also arranged Harikatha performances (devotional storytelling), cultural programmes, and spiritual discourses to engage devotees in divine wisdom and the significance of Maha Shivaratri. With devotees flocking to temples, observing fasts, and engaging in night-long prayers, the district is set to witness a deeply spiritual and festive atmosphere, keeping alive the age-old traditions of Maha Shivaratri.