Mahabubabad: A day out in hillocks for 2 cops

Mahabubabad: In a bizarre incident, two constables, who were tested positive for Covid-19, spent a day in the nearby hillocks after they were not allowed to enter their rented accommodation by their landlords.



Both the constables are working with the special police force unit in Mahabubabad. The duo was tested positive soon after they returned from combing operations in the Agency area on Monday. When they went to their rented accommodation, both the landlords vehemently opposed their entry. One of them cited they have a wedding ceremony and the other landlord pointed to children.

The hospital authorities also expressed their inability to provide admission for quarantine. With this, both the constables went to nearby hillocks and spent the day. One of them lamented that there was none to care about them. Got wind of the news, Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy spoke to the district medical and health officials on Tuesday. He got both the constables admitted to the government quarantine centre. Meanwhile, it's learnt that as many as 50 police personnel were infected with the coronavirus in the district and they are under home isolation. "We are taking care of all those personnel, who were in home quarantine," Koti Reddy said.