Mahabubabad: KCR cut a deal with Modi to save Kavitha says Revanth

Mahabubabad : “Manukota (Mahabubabad) has always been a bastion for the Congress,” Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said. Addressing a public meeting, christened as Jana Jatara here on Friday, he said that the Congress along with Communists, TJS and other likeminded social fora are working together to end the BJP rule at the Centre that remained a threat to democracy. Stating that the BRS and the BJP have ignored the development of the Mahabubabad constituency, he said that both parties made no effort to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram.

Stating that Modi and KCR have a strong bond, Revanth said that both the leaders helped each other. BRS supported Farm Laws, GST, Demonetisation etc. on the other hand, BJP feigned unawareness when KCR looted the State in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.



“Centre snubbed Kazipet and gave away the rail coach factory to Latur. The Centre delayed the establishment of a tribal university at Mulugu until recently. Both these assurances are in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014,” Revanth said. Modi hurt the sentiments of people in Telangana by commenting its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh was ‘unscientific and hasty,” he added.

“The Centre which organises Kumbh Mela on a grandeur note is unwilling to give the national status to the Medaram jatara,” Revanth said.

“KCR had a deal with Modi to save his daughter K Kavitha who indulged in the Delhi liquor scam. As per the deal, the BRS will help the BJP in Mahbubnagar, Bhongir, Chevella, Malkajgiri and Zaheerabad in the Lok Sabha elections,” he alleged.

Revanth said that KCR is daydreaming of dethroning the Congress government in Telangana, but it’s not possible at all for him. He said that the government will fill 30,000 vacancies within three months and write off the crop loan by August 15. Appealing to people to vote for Porika Balaram Naik, he said that both the BRS and BJP have no moral right to seek a mandate.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy were among others present.