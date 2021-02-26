Mahabubabad: Rudrama dares KTR over jobs

Mahabubabad: Yuva Telangana candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency Rani Rudrama dared MA&UD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao to come for an open debate. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she said that TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who claimed that KCR government filled 1.31 lakh jobs, ran away from the debate.

"I dare KTR, who claims that the government had filled 1.32 lakh jobs in various State services, to prove his figures right. I will prove KTR's claims wrong if he comes for an open debate at Amarula Stupam or Assembly or Pragathi Bhavan," Rani Rudrama said.

The State-appointed Biswal Commission says that 1.91 lakh jobs are currently vacant, but the government did nothing to fill them in the last seven years, she said.

The government, which promised to regularise the services of contract employees, failed to fulfill it. The way the government removed the services of field assistants, who worked with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), is awful, Rani Rudrama said.

"People bestowed power to K Chandrashekar Rao for his contribution in the Telangana Movement. But his governance turned out to be anti-people," she said.

Rani Rudrama appealed to

graduates to think over before they vote. Telangana movement lived on the aspirations of 'Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu' (water, funds and employment), but people in the region got nothing even after seven years, she said.

Stating that the Yuva Telangana party founder president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy is one of those leaders, who had fought for separate State right from the day one, Rani Rudrama appealed to graduates to notice the commitment of the leaders who could stand for them.

Earlier, Rani Rudrama participated in a bike rally at Gudur mandal headquarters and interacted with the government employees as part of her campaign.