Mahabubabad: Woman chops off husband's genitals after a quarrel

A woman chopped off her husband's genitals after a quarrel with him here at Vankuthodu thanda of Tanamcherla revenue division in Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district.



Going into details, the victim, Bhukya Bichya and his wife Prameela have been quarrelling frequently for sometime now. It is learned that Bhukya Bichya had been harassing his wife who in a fit of rage chopped off her husband genitals when he was asleep. The victim who suffered serious injuries died on the spot.

The police said that the couple had an heated argument on Tuesday night after the victim returned home in drunk state. Locals informed the police about the brutal act who rushed to the thanda. They registered a case and took the woman and her son into custody. Bhukya Bichya is survived by wife, son and a daughter. An investigation is underway.