Mahabubnagar: Book SC, ST Atrocity case against killers of Dalit farmer

Mahabubnagar: State SC, ST Commission members led by Chilakamarri Narasimham visited Tirumalapur village in Rajapur mandal in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday and enquired about the recent killing of a Dalit farmer Bagyari Narasimhulu by the sand mafia on July 29.



The commission members first visited the spot where the Dalit farmer was crushed to death near Dundubhi rivulet in Rajapur and later conducted an interactive session with Tirumalapur villagers on various problems and issues faced by Dalits and SC, ST community people in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the SC Commission members said there is no question of tolerating any kind of discrimination against SCs, STs or other vulnerable communities in the State. Narasimham directed the police and revenue department officials to immediately book SC, ST Atrocity case on the sand lorry driver and its owner. He said that they will protect the rights of the poor and downtrodden and will take all necessary measures to ensure the family members of the deceased farmer get justice.

'We even directed the government to immediately release compensation,' he added. The police and revenue officials are also directed to make sure they keep a strict vigil on illegal sand mining and anyone who resorts to illegal sand digging will be taken to task and cases will be booked, he informed Revenue development officer Srinivasulu, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sridhar, Mandal Parishad president Shusheela, Tirumalapur Sarpanch Maheshwari, Tahsildar Rajapur Shankar, MPDO Lakshmi and other local leaders were present on the occasion.