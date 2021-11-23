Mahabubnagar: BSNL introduces new services

Mahabubnagar: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced many new communication services to the people in the district. Informing this, BSNL general manager Kondaiah met with Collector S Venkat Rao on Monday at his chambers and appraised him about the advanced technology bases services to the people in the district.

While informing about the new technological services in the district, Kondaiah said that recently the BSNL has introduced OBD services. Explaining further the GM said that these services are provided by a chip without the use of any physical equipment.

The BSNL GM explained the District Collector that although OBD can transmit audio information to millions of people at once, it is possible for the chip service to provide services only through the chip without the use of any material, thereby enabling continuous access to phone services without any interruption to phone services.

The Collector appealed the people to avail BSNL services and make best use of them. The meeting was attended by BSNL deputy general manager Kishan, SDM Srinivas and others.